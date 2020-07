Akiyama is not in the lineup for Friday's season opener against the Tigers.

With the left-handed Matthew Boyd on the bump for the visitors, the Reds will turn to a trio of righties (Phillip Ervin, Nick Senzel and Nick Castellanos) across the outfield, with another righty (Matt Davidson) serving as the designated hitter. Akiyama should get the chance to make his first major-league start Saturday against righty Ivan Nova.