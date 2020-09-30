site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Sitting against lefty
Akiyama is not in Wednesday's Game 1 lineup against Atlanta.
The Reds are only starting three lefty hitters (Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Jesse Winker) against southpaw Max Fried. Aristides Aquino will start in left field and bat sixth.
