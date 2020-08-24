site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Akiyama isn't in the lineup Monday against the Brewers.
With left-hander Brett Anderson taking the mound for Milwaukee in the series opener, Akiyama will get a day off. Jesse Winker will take over in left field in his absence.
