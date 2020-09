Akiyama is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

One reported lineup had Akiyama leading off in the regular-season finale, but it will be Aristides Aquino in left field and leading off against lefty Rich Hill. Akiyama had two hits and a steal in Saturday's loss and is getting on base at nearly a .500 clip this month, but the Reds seem to like this platoon arrangement atop the order.