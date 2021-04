Akiyama (hamstring) will play in a scrimmage at the Reds' alternate training site Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Akiyama has been recovering from a hamstring injury since mid-March, but his appearances in simulated games could be his last hurdle he needs to clear before he makes his season debut. Manager David Bell has said that if Akiyama can avoid setbacks during simulated games, the 33-year-old could be on track to return in the first week of May.