Akiyama (personal) remains away from the Reds' training camp, and though no return date has been announced, the Reds anticipate that it won't be too long, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I don't expect it to be much longer, though," Reds manager David Bell said. "I would expect to have him back in camp here in the next few coming days."

Once Akiyama returns, he won't be able to jump right in to spring training games. He has to go through COVID-19 intake testing with negative results before he can resume activities. Thus, we might not see him in spring training games until the weekend, maybe later.