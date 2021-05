Akiyama (hamstring) is scheduled to play about 7-to-9 innings Tuesday in a rehab game at Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The rehab assignment will present a final test for the health of Akiyama's left hamstring after he was sidelined for the first month of the season with the injury. Assuming all goes well Tuesday, Akiyama could be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the weekend.