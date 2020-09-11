Akiyama went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored, a pair of walks and two stolen bases in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

Akiyama reached base multiple times for the third straight game and registered his first multi-steal game as a major-leaguer in the loss. The 32-year-old collected five hits and three walks over 12 plate appearances in the three-game series against the Cubs. That could earn him more playing time moving forward, though it remains to be seen the extent to which the looming return of Nick Senzel (undisclosed) will affect Akiyama's momentum.