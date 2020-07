Akiyama is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Reds manager David Bell will stock up on some extra right-handed bats in the series opener with southpaw Jon Lester on the bump for Chicago. As a result, the lefty-hitting Akiyama will give way to Aristides Aquino in left field. After sitting out the Opening Day win over the Tigers on Friday, Akiyama drew starts in the last two games of the weekend, going 1-for-5 with a walk and a stolen base.