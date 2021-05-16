Akiyama went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over Colorado.
The 33-year-old hit RBI singles in the second and eighth innings. The first opened the scoring, while the latter brought Cincinnati within a run. Akiyama has gone 6-for-21 (.286) in nine games as he begins to carve out playing time in the outfield. He has two RBI and two runs scored this season.
