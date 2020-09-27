Akiyama went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Twins. It was his seventh steal of the season.

Akiyama has an OBP just shy of .500 over his last 16 games, but he has just two extra-base hits in that span (both doubles) and is still without a home run. The complete absence of power we've seen from Akiyama in his MLB debut presents a dilemma for fantasy players -- his skills will clearly play at the highest level, but it's generally tough to start a player with a goose egg in the home-run column.