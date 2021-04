Akiyama (hamstring) won't get into game action at the Reds' alternate site until near the end of April and won't rejoin the big-league squad until early or mid-May, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Akiyama picked up a hamstring injury in mid-March. He's progressing in his recovery and remains on track, but his issue is evidently a fairly significant one. Jesse Winker (illness) and Nick Senzel should continue to be near-everyday players in his absence.