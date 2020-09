Gray (back) was activated as expected ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Brewers.

Gray will wind up missing just a single turn in the rotation with a mid-back strain. The injury likely explains his 24.75 ERA and 4.25 WHIP over his last two starts, as he cruised to a 1.94 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP in his first seven outings of the year. Nate Jones was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.