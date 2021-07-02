Gray was officially activated from the 10-day injured list prior to his Friday start against the Cubs.

Gray was placed on the injured list June 9 with a right groin strain. He made a rehab outing with Triple-A Louisville on June 26, striking out five while allowing two hits across three scoreless innings. He could be on some sort of pitch count Friday given that he doesn't appear to be fully stretched out, but the Reds have not commented on how many innings they'll be looking to get out of the right-hander.