Gray (5-1) picked up the win in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Brewers, allowing four hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out four.

With trade rumors swirling around Gray and other members of the Cincy rotation, the right-hander turned in yet another excellent performance. He tossed 50 of 85 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 1.94, but fell short of his sixth quality start in seven outings. Gray is next scheduled to take the mound Tuesday, at home against the Cardinals.