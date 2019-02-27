Reds' Sonny Gray: Bullpen session set for Thursday
Gray (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday.
Gray experienced a setback over the weekend when right elbow stiffness set in and prevented him from starting the Reds' Cactus League opener versus the Indians. His ability to resume mound work less than a week later suggests the issue isn't a major concern, though it will push back Gray's spring debut until March. If Gray's elbow responds well to the bullpen session, he could face hitters in live batting practice at some point this weekend.
