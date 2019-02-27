Reds' Sonny Gray: Bullpen session set for Thursday

Gray (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday.

Gray experienced a setback over the weekend when right elbow stiffness set in and prevented him from starting the Reds' Cactus League opener versus the Indians. His ability to resume mound work less than a week later suggests the issue isn't a major concern, though it will push back Gray's spring debut until March. If Gray's elbow responds well to the bullpen session, he could face hitters in live batting practice at some point this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Shortstops Tiers 2.0

    Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Second Base Tiers 2.0

    Second base is weak at the top but offers some interesting options in the middle, as Scott...