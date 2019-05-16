Gray allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven across five innings Wednesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Gray allowed two home runs -- a two-run shot in the second inning followed by a solo homer in the fourth frame -- to account for all three of his earned runs. Despite the significant struggles in this start, Gray has allowed just 0.8 HR/9 for the season. After walking eight batters across his last two starts spanning 9.1 innings, it was also encouraging to see Gray not issue any free passes. Despite the mediocre surface stats, this start was seemingly a step forward for him, and he'll look to build on that in his next start, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday at Milwaukee.