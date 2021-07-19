Gray (2-5) couldn't escape the fifth inning against the Brewers on Sunday in the course of getting the loss, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

Gray very nearly got out of trouble in the fifth, but then allowed a two-out, bases loaded single to Tyrone Taylor, and then a two-run triple to Jackie Bradley Jr., sucking all the air out of the balloon for the Reds. The Reds will hope that Gray can help them recapture their momentum they had prior to the All-Star break with his next start against the Cardinals.