Gray (1-4) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Phillies after allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while fanning eight across 4.2 innings.

Gray gave up two solo shots -- to Ronald Torreyes and Odubel Herrera in the third inning -- and struggled badly on the mound, though it's fair to mention the eight strikeouts tied his second-best output of the season in that category. Gray has now given up at least three earned runs in three of his last four starts and will try to bounce back in his next scheduled start at the Cardinals during the upcoming weekend.