Gray didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the A's, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and five walks over 4.1 innings while striking out three.

After walking only two batters in his previous four starts, Gray has issued 10 free passes in his last three, pushing his WHIP from 0.97 to 1.21 in the process. The right-hander's 0.46 HR/9 through 39 innings has been outstanding, and his 4.15 ERA and 41:16 K:BB solid, but he still has yet to really put things together in Cincy. He'll look for a better result in his next outing Tuesday, at home against the Cubs.