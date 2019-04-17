Reds' Sonny Gray: Cleared for Wednesday start
Gray (calf) is listed as the Reds' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Unless the left calf contusion Gray sustained in his last outing six days earlier provides complications while he warms up Wednesday, the right-hander shouldn't face any limitations in his fourth start of 2019. After failing to escape the third inning in his first turn of the season, Gray has looked sharp his last two times out, giving up just one run and posting a 13:0 K:BB across 10.2 frames.
