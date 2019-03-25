Reds' Sonny Gray: Closes out spring in good form
Gray allowed one earned run over five innings in Sunday's spring training finale and emerged fully recovered after an early spring elbow tweak, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Gray didn't accumulate many spring training innings at the big league level, but allowed just one earned run over 10 innings, striking out 11 without walking anyone. "I feel strong from where we were at the beginning of camp with that little setback," Gray said. "We've hit steps along the way and lined it up to throw that second game. I'm excited to get out of Arizona and get this thing going."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...