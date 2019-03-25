Reds' Sonny Gray: Closes out spring in good form

Gray allowed one earned run over five innings in Sunday's spring training finale and emerged fully recovered after an early spring elbow tweak, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gray didn't accumulate many spring training innings at the big league level, but allowed just one earned run over 10 innings, striking out 11 without walking anyone. "I feel strong from where we were at the beginning of camp with that little setback," Gray said. "We've hit steps along the way and lined it up to throw that second game. I'm excited to get out of Arizona and get this thing going."