Gray (4-5) picked up the win in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Cubs, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings while striking out six.

The right-hander delivered his first quality start in over a month and just his fifth of the year, but Gray has actually been pitching pretty well since mid-May, going 4-1 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB through 38.1 innings over his last seven starts. He'll try to stay on track in his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Brewers.