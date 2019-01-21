Reds' Sonny Gray: Contract extension details

As part of Gray's deal to the Reds, he agreed to a three-year, $30.5 million extension along with a $12 million club option for 2023, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

This goes on top of the $7.5 million that Gray will make in 2019 with the Reds. In exchange, the Reds dealt second base prospect Shed Long and a competitive balance pick. Gray is the first of the Reds' significant additions that they committed to beyond this season. One might think that the move to Cincinnati won't help in terms of ballparks, but Gray's home/road split with the Yankees (6.98 at home, 3.17 on the road) was so extreme. Between that split, facing NL hitters and reuniting with his college pitching coach, Gray can't help but to improve.