Gray (5-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Cubs after giving up two runs on two hits over six innings. He struck out eight and walked none.

Gray served up a pair of solo homers but otherwise kept the Cubs off the basepaths, though the Reds were unable to provide him much offensive support. The right-hander has a 1.64 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 35:5 K:BB in his last four starts, and he'll look to continue that trend Monday at Milwaukee.