Gray (0-2) allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and didn't walk anybody across 6.2 innings during a loss to the Pirates on Friday.

The right-hander deserved a much better fate, but for the third straight game, the Reds failed to score a run against the Pirates. Gray suffered the loss in two of those three games. The good news, though, is he was much better in this second outing. At one point, Gray retired 16 straight batters Friday night. Gray is 0-2 with a 2.89 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 9.1 innings this season. His next outing will likely come against the Marlins.