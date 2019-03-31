Gray (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with four walks and no strikeouts over 2.2 innings during a loss to the Pirates on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was extremely sharp in spring training, allowing just one run and no walks with 11 strikeouts during 10 innings. But his Reds debut was the exact opposite story. He wasn't sharp at all and allowed four walks in a game for the first time since last April. Gray experienced a poor first half last season, and anyone hoping the strong spring training meant he would avoid another disappointing start to a season was wrong, at least through one outing.