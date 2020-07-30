Gray (2-0) allowed two runs (none earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out 11 across 6.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Cubs.

A hit batsman was the only baserunner the Cubs could muster off Gray until the fifth inning, when Ian Happ drove a double into the gap. Gray was otherwise dominant, backing his strikeout total with 24 called strikes and 13 swinging strikes on 92 total pitches. Through two starts, Gray has maintained a 0.71 ERA while racking up 20 strikeouts across 12.2 innings of work. He's currently scheduled to draw his next start Monday against Cleveland.