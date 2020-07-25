Gray (1-0) gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings in a win over the Tigers on Friday.

C.J. Cron golfed a low pitch for a home run, but otherwise the Tigers couldn't touch Gray. The right-hander induced ugly swing after ugly swing and froze hitters with late movement on his pitches. While Gray was not treated as a fantasy ace during draft season, he's been getting closer to that conversation seemingly with every start since joining Cincinnati prior to the 2019 season. Up next is a home start against the Cubs on Wednesday.