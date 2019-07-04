Gray was brilliant Wednesday over the Brewers, throwing eight shutout innings while striking out 12 batters in the win.

That's back-to-back good outings for Gray, who finally evened his win-loss record at 5-5 after a rough run of luck to begin the season. He had a similarly brilliant outing against the Brewers earlier in the season, albeit not in his most recent outing against them.

