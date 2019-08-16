Gray (8-6) picked up the win against the Cardinals on Thursday, giving up no runs on just one hit over five innings, striking out 10 and walking three as the Reds won 2-1.

The right-hander didn't work very deep into the game, but he was suffocating over his five frames in logging his second double-digit strikeout effort of the season. Gray has been fantastic in 2019, as this performance gives him a shiny 2.98 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 154:50 K:BB across 132.2 innings.