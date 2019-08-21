Gray (9-6) allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out 10 across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Padres.

Gray held the Padres scoreless through 5.2 innings, until he surrendered a solo home run to Josh Naylor. That didn't sour his spectacular performance as he generated 19 swinging strikes to back his second double-digit strikeout performance of the campaign. Through 138.2 innings, Gray now owns a 2.92 ERA and 1.12 WHIP to go along with 164 strikeouts for the season. He's shown no signs of slowing down, allowing just one earned run across his last 24 innings -- a span of four starts. He'll look to keep things going in his next appearance, currently scheduled for Monday at Miami.