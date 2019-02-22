Reds' Sonny Gray: Downplays elbow injury

Manager David Bell described Gray (elbow) being scratched from Saturday's spring training opener as precautionary, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The team announced Friday morning Gray would not pitch as originally scheduled Saturday due to right elbow stiffness. Gray himself similarly downplayed it as a non-serious injury, indicating he expects to begin throwing again within a day or two, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

