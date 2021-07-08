Gray (2-4) earned the win Wednesday against Kansas City after tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing seven hits and two walks while fanning seven.

Gray completed seven innings just for the second time this season and delivered a strong performance across the board, limiting the walks once again and fanning at least seven for the fourth time over his last six outings. If analyzing that six-game stretch, the veteran owns an excellent 2.56 ERA with a 41:9 K:BB across 31.2 innings. He heads into the break riding his best stretch of form of the season.