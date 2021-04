Gray (back) threw a successful simulated game Saturday and is expected to start for the Reds at some point next week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gray has been sidelined since mid-March due to back spasms, but his simulated game was his final hurdle prior to returning to game action. Manager David Bell didn't specify which game Gray would start next week, but he could line up to start at home against Cleveland on normal rest Friday.