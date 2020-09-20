Gray (back) threw a side session Saturday and manager David Bell said Gray is expected to start a game during the Reds' upcoming series against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The team will monitor Gray's recovery from Saturday's throwing session before making any final decisions, but it sounds like Gray will start early next week, with Nightengale suggesting Gray could take the ball Tuesday. If he does indeed start Tuesday, Gray would be available to pitch again on the final day of the regular season. Cincinnati is operating with urgency with the playoffs still within reach.