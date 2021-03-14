Gray doesn't expect to be ready for the first week of the season due to back spasms, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 31-year-old hasn't pitched in a Cactus League game since March 4 and won't pick up a ball for three or four days, though he could apparently return to spring games sometime next week. Gray indicated he could be game ready for the opening series of the season against the Cardinals, but he'd likely only be stretched out to three innings. The right-hander doesn't sound overly concerned about the injury but would rather have a brief delay to his start of the season rather than risk a longer absence later on.