Reds' Sonny Gray: Extends quality start streak
Gray (11-7) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Cubs, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 6.2 innings while striking out nine.
The right-hander has given the Reds quality starts in each of his last six trips to the mound and eight of nine since the beginning of August, posting a stellar 1.46 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 69:27 K:BB through 55.2 innings over that stretch. Off days and Cincy's six-man rotation seem set to give Gray some extra rest, but he could get a final chance to play spoiler for an NL Central rival during next week's home series against the Brewers.
