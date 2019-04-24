Gray allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and zero walks over 5.1 innings during Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Braves. He struck out nine but did not factor in the decision.

Gray gave up one run on three hits through the first five innings, but the Braves scored three in the sixth with three hits, an error and a sacrifice fly. The 29-year-old has a 3.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB over 24.2 innings and will look to earn his first win of the season Sunday at St. Louis.