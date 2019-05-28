Gray (2-4) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in a win over the Pirates in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader.

Gray gave up his only run in the sixth inning on a groundout to first base. He managed to retire seven batters on groundouts and got through six innings on 102 pitches, 66 for strikes. The 29-year-old right-hander has now held the opposition to three earned runs or fewer in each of his last six starts.