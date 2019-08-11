Gray (7-6) allowed two hits and four walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings in a win over the Cubs on Saturday.

The Reds put a hurting on Kyle Hendricks early and Gray cruised, with no Cubs baserunner advancing past second base against the right-hander. Since starting the season 0-4 with a 4.30 ERA in his first nine starts, Gray has gone 7-2 with a 2.47 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 96:31 K:BB over his last 83.2 innings. He lines up to face the Cardinals at home next week.