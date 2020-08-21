Gray took a no-decision during Thursday's loss to the Cardinals, allowing a pair of runs on four hits across six innings. He walked four and struck out six.

It wasn't the best start for the 30-year-old, who had given up one earned run or less in four of his first five starts this season. Even still, Gray whiffed six batters and refrained from serving up any home runs. He left the game with the lead, but unfortunately the bullpen could not hold on. The right-hander currently ranks second in the majors in strikeouts (51) and is tied for third in quality starts (5). Next up, Gray heads to Milwaukee for a Wednesday contest against the Brewers.