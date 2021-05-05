Gray allowed only two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings during Wednesday's extra-inning win over the White Sox. He had eight strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The teams combined for only seven hits on the afternoon, as the 31-year-old and counterpart Dallas Keuchel each delivered seven scoreless innings. Gray issued multiple walks for the fourth straight start to open the season, but he completed six innings for the first time and has 19 strikeouts in his last two outings.