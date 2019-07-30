Gray (6-6) gave up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three through 5.1 innings to take the win over the Pirates on Monday.

Gray gave up only two runs going into the sixth inning and was pulled after giving up two singles in the frame. Unfortunately, the Reds bullpen would allow a grand slam that tacked those two runs onto his ERA. Despite the tough finish, Gray had a 2.24 ERA and a 39:7 K:BB in July. The right-hander has a 3.45 ERA with a 10.2 K/9 through 21 starts this season. Gray will make his next start Saturday against the Braves at SunTrust Park.