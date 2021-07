Gray allowed a run on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in five innings versus the Cubs on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Gray threw 86 pitches (53 strikes) in his first start in over three weeks. The right-hander's lone blemish was an RBI double he allowed to Jason Heyward in the fourth inning. Through 55 innings this season, Gray has a 3.27 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 73:21 K:BB while posting a 1-4 record. He lines up for a road start in Kansas City next week.