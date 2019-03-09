Reds' Sonny Gray: Good to go Saturday
Gray (elbow) will start Saturday's Cactus League game against the Padres.
Gray experienced no unexpected soreness in his right elbow following his live batting practice session Tuesday, clearing the way for him to re-enter Cincinnati's spring pitching schedule. After taking the hill for his Cactus League debut this weekend, Gray will likely make another appearance or two in exhibition play to get his arm sufficiently conditioned for the start of the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...