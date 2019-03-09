Reds' Sonny Gray: Good to go Saturday

Gray (elbow) will start Saturday's Cactus League game against the Padres.

Gray experienced no unexpected soreness in his right elbow following his live batting practice session Tuesday, clearing the way for him to re-enter Cincinnati's spring pitching schedule. After taking the hill for his Cactus League debut this weekend, Gray will likely make another appearance or two in exhibition play to get his arm sufficiently conditioned for the start of the regular season.

