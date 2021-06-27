Gray (groin) struck out four while allowing one hit and three walks across three scoreless innings during his rehab outing with Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Gray was initially slated to make his rehab start Thursday but a stiff back pushed the outing back to Saturday. The plan has been for the right-hander to make just one start with Louisville before rejoining the big-league rotation, so assuming that holds, he should line up to start for the Reds sometime toward the middle or end of next week.