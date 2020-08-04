Gray (3-0) was charged with two runs (one earned) on four hits over six innings in a win over Cleveland on Monday. He struck out eight and issued two walks.

The right-hander was a little off his game early on but bounced back in a major way, allowing just one hit over his final four innings. With that, Gray extended his streak of consecutive starts with six or fewer hits allowed to 36, the longest streak in MLB history. Opponents are batting just .129 against Gray through 18.2 innings, and he has an outstanding 28:5 K:BB. He will get his first road test of the season this weekend in Milwaukee.