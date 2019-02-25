Reds' Sonny Gray: Incremental progress
Gray (elbow) was able to play catch Sunday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
So far there's no date scheduled for his return to game action. He could still be ready by Opening Day if he returns in the next week or so. Anything longer would likely necessitate a start to the season on the DL.
