Gray gave up one run on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings Wednesday at Pittsburgh. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 31-year-old surrendered a season-high seven hits, but he was able to limit the damage to a single run since none went for extra bases. Gray has a 3.55 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB through 25.1 innings (five starts) in 2021.